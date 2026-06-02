Auburn advances to match play as No. 1 seed

Now the real work begins.

Auburn on Monday finished stroke play 26 shots under par at the NCAA Championship, which secured the top seed heading into match play Tuesday morning. The Tigers’ top scorers during the fourth round were junior Josiah Gilbert and freshman Logan Gilbert, who each shot a 2-under 70.

Stanford won a playoff late Monday and earned the right to face Auburn in the quarterfinals. Tee times will be announced later tonight, but play will begin around 1 p.m. CDT. All matches will be televised live on Golf Channel.

Auburn led second-place Texas by nine strokes mid-way through the round Sunday. However, the Tigers conceded five strokes on holes 12, 13 and 14 while the Longhorns thrived. The two teams were tied at 25-under until the final hole, but Gilbert carded a birdie while his orange-clad counterpart, Tommy Morrison, posted a double bogey.

That created a three-stroke chasm and secured Auburn the top seed.

The Tigers won the national title in 2024 and were knocked out in the quarterfinals last season.

AUBURN’S TOURNAMENT SCORES

Josiah Gilbert 70-67-70-70 (-11)

Jackson Koivun 70-68-72-71 (-7)

Logan Reilly 71-69-74-70 (-4)

Jake Albert 73-68-73-74 (E)

Cayden Pope 77-72-71-73 (+5)

MATCH PLAY SEEDS