Auburn center Emeka Opurum entering portal

Auburn backup center Emeka Opurum announced via social media Wednesday that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

The 7-foot Nigerian played in six games and scored a total of 23 points in November. Opurum missed the rest of the season due to what Auburn said was “a medical condition.” He attended several practices after being ruled out, but didn’t actively participate in workouts.

Opurum signed with Auburn last spring out of Butler (Kan.) Community College, where he averaged 9.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He was an all-conference player for the Grizzlies.

Opurum’s departure doesn’t affect the Tigers’ plans in the post. Auburn already has landed center Bukky Oboye from Santa Clara and Narcisse Ngoy from France.