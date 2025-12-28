Auburn DB Kensley Louidor-Faustin intends to enter transfer portal

Auburn sophomore defensive back Kensley Louidor-Faustin intends to enter into the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2, he announced on social media Sunday.

Louidor-Faustin played in 19 career games over two seasons for Auburn. He appeared in 11 games this fall, earning three starts for the Tigers. In those 11 games, the Naples, Fla., native recorded 20 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and had one interception.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR AUBURN

Auburn loses a depth piece in the defensive backfield, who played some valuable snaps for the Tigers. Listed as a safety, Louidor-Faustin played mostly nickel for Auburn this season behind Champ Anthony. However, if Auburn returns Anthony and true freshman AnQuon Fegans, the position appears to be stable.

Departure impact: Moderate

GOLESH ON THE TRANSFER PORTAL, ROSTER RETENTION

Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, who arrived on campus Nov. 30, spoke in his introductory press conference Dec. 1 on the transfer portal and roster retention.

“I think the one thing that doesn’t change is this: You have to be able to identify the immediate roster and figure out really, really quickly who fits,” Golesh said. “And by fits, I don’t mean offensively, defensively or special teams, but truly, who wants to be there. Who’s at least got a chance to buy into what you’re doing, understanding that when you come into a situation where the success wasn’t flowing, change has to be made.”

He also touched on the resources available to Auburn in order to recruit and retain talent.

“The investment that has been made from the administration to go and attack every single part of the recruiting is phenomenal,” said Golesh. “Nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve got every resource known to man right here to be able to go attract, recruit, retain and develop the best talent there is in the entire country.”