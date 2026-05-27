Auburn-Florida lands primetime ESPN slot in 2026 SEC opener

The SEC unveiled kickoff times and television assignments for the opening three weeks of the 2026 football season on Wednesday, giving Auburn fans an early look at the Tigers’ schedule to begin the Alex Golesh era at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers’ season opener against Baylor in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium had already been announced previously. That matchup is set for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC.

Auburn is 2-2-1 against Baylor, winning by 14 to open the season in Waco last fall.

Auburn’s first two home games will both be played under the lights.

The Tigers open their home slate against Southern Miss on Saturday, Sept. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for either 6:30 or 6:45 p.m. CT, with the game set to air on either ESPNU or SEC Network. It will mark the 24th all-time meeting between the programs and the first matchup since 2018.

Auburn owns an 18-5 advantage in the series, winning the last four (1992, 1993, 2008, 2018). All four have been relatively competitive, with the Tigers winning by margins of 8, 11, 14 and 11. Every game in the series except for the first three meetings (Montgomery, Ala.) have been played in Auburn.

A week later, Auburn begins SEC play at home against Florida Gators on Sept. 19. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff and will be nationally televised on ESPN. It will be Florida’s first trip to Auburn since 2011, despite the longtime rivals holding a series history that dates back decades.

Auburn leads the all-time series 43-39-2, though the teams have only faced each other twice over the past 18 seasons. Florida won seven straight in the series from 1995-2000. Auburn has won four of the last six meetings, including all three matchups in Auburn (2001, 2006, 2011).

The SEC will release game window assignments for conference-controlled matchups from Weeks 4 through 13 on June 10.