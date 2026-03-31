Auburn football spring practice observations: Defense

Auburn football spring practice observations: Defenseby: Caleb Jones2 hours agoCalebJ_RivalsRead In AppAUBURN, AL - March 28, 2026 - Auburn Linebacker Xavier Atkins (#17), Auburn Bucks & Edges Coach Coleman Hutzler, Auburn Defensive Back Rayshawn Pleasant (#4), and Auburn Defensive Back AnQuon Fegans (#3) during spring practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin PerrymanObservations from the media viewing portion of Auburn's spring practice Tuesday morning, with a focus on the defensive side of the ball.