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Auburn football spring practice observations: Defense

by: Caleb Jones2 hours agoCalebJ_Rivals
xavier-atkins-rayshawn-pleasant-anquon-fegans-auburn-football
AUBURN, AL - March 28, 2026 - Auburn Linebacker Xavier Atkins (#17), Auburn Bucks & Edges Coach Coleman Hutzler, Auburn Defensive Back Rayshawn Pleasant (#4), and Auburn Defensive Back AnQuon Fegans (#3) during spring practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman

Observations from the media viewing portion of Auburn's spring practice Tuesday morning, with a focus on the defensive side of the ball.

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