Auburn formally approves Jordan Hare Stadium renovation

Auburn is officially moving forward with a major renovation to Jordan Hare Stadium.

The Board of Trustees formally approved the request for funding the North End Zone Multipurpose Center project Friday. Construction is expected to cost approximately $305 million, beginning in summer 2026 and set for completion by spring 2029.

“The Jordan-Hare North Project will benefit Auburn for generations, elevating the experience for all fans on football Saturdays while also enhancing the campus community year-round,” Auburn Athletics Director John Cohen said. “We are extraordinarily grateful to the Board of Trustees for their final approval, and to President Roberts, Dr. Bobby Woodard and Auburn University for their partnership. We encourage Auburn people to enthusiastically support the ‘Ever Auburn’ campaign.”

Ever Auburn is a new fundraising campaign, which publicly launched alongside the announcement. The campaign began after initial board approval in 2024.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS REVEALED

The project will introduce 3,000 additional premium seats and club experience, along with Shug’s Food Hall — which will provide expended food and beverage options on campus, while serving as a concessions hub to season ticket holders in-season.

Five new entry gates will be constructed, along with 66 new concession stands, 13 elevators and 270 restroom fixtures. When completed, the North End Zone Multipurpose Center will stand seven stories tall.

The sixth floor connects the east and west upper decks, while including additional food and beverage services. Additional restrooms and enhanced standing areas are all included in the design, which looks to create a more comfortable atmosphere.

Auburn’s traditional pregame eagle flight is also getting a new home. The terrance will feature a new dedicated home for where the eagle flight originates.

It’s another step in adding long-term revenue for Auburn, while also enhancing fan experience and the game day atmosphere.

“This is an unbelievable day for the Auburn Family. I want to thank the Board of Trustees, President Roberts and John Cohen for their leadership and vision in making this happen,” Auburn Head Football Coach Alex Golesh said. “The Jordan Hare North Project will be an elite space that serves the entire Auburn community 365 days a year. Jordan Hare is the best game day environment in the country, and this project is going to take that experience to a completely different level. It’s a great time to be an Auburn Tiger. War Eagle!”

Previously, the board approved HOK Architects of Missouri as lead architect and Robins & Morton of Birmingham as construction manager. CDFL Architects + Engineers and Workshop Architects are serving as associate architects.