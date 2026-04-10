Auburn freshman forward Sebastian Williams-Adams will remain with the Tigers

Sebastian Williams-Adams is staying at Auburn for another season, giving the Tigers an important returning piece as they continue to build the roster this offseason.

Williams-Adams arrived on the Plains as an On3 Industry 4-star prospect and the No. 44 overall player in last year’s recruiting class, and he showed during his freshman season why Auburn valued him so highly.

He played in all 38 games and averaged 7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, carving out a steady role in the rotation as the year moved along. He started every game from December 13 through February 24, which included both Auburn’s four-game winning streak and five-game losing streak in SEC play.

Some of his best basketball came during Auburn’s NIT title run. He scored 15 points against Seattle U. and added 13 points against Tulsa in the championship game, helping the Tigers finish the season on a strong note.

Earlier in SEC play, he scored 12 points at Missouri and grabbed seven or more rebounds against South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.

Like most freshmen, there were some uneven stretches. Once February hit, he scored in single digits in 12 of Auburn’s final 14 games entering the postseason. But the way he responded in the NIT showed growth and gave Auburn plenty to build on heading into next season.

Keeping Williams-Adams in the fold is a meaningful win for Steven Pearl and the staff. His length, athleticism and versatility flashed as a freshman and another offseason in Auburn’s program could position him for a bigger jump in year two.