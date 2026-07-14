Auburn hires Georgia's Nick Ammirati as hitting coach

AUBURN | Butch Thompson didn’t waste any time filling a vacancy on his coaching staff. And the new hire is very familiar with Thompson and Auburn AD John Cohen.

Less than 24 hours after hitting coach Gabe Gross stepped down to take a position in the athletic department, Thompson hires Georgia’s Nick Ammirati to replace him.

Known as Ammo, Ammirati played at Mississippi State from 2012-13 when Cohen was head coach and Thompson pitching coach.

“This is an incredible opportunity to join a program with arguably more young talent than anyone in the country and help build on the momentum it has created the last several years,” Ammirati said. “Butch has been a mentor of mine both up close and from afar for 15 years now, and I’m ecstatic to rekindle that relationship and get to work with one of the best coaches and men in our industry.

“My family and I are excited to get emersed in the Auburn Family, and I can’t wait to get to work with such a talented group of coaches, staff and student-athletes,” Ammirati added.

Ammirati has spent the last two seasons with the Bulldogs directing the offense, working with the outfielders and coordinating transfer portal recruiting. UGA led the NCAA with a school record 179 home runs plus set program marks with 611 runs scored, 583 RBI, 1,405 total bases last season, winning the SEC regular season and tournament championships.

Before joining the UGA staff, Ammirati spent five seasons at Kentucky. In the last three seasons, Ammirati has helped lead his programs to Omaha twice and has won three SEC Championships – two regular season and one tournament title. During the span, his offenses have led the league both overall and in SEC play in numerous offensive categories including average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, runs, hits, doubles, home runs, RBI, total bases and stolen bases. He has mentored nine hitters who heard their name called in the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft since 2024.

“Nick’s bio speaks for itself, but my first glimpse of his potential in this industry was as his coach in 2013,” Thompson said. “As a catcher, he called virtually every pitch and led an incredible pitching staff to the national championship series. Since then, I’ve watched Ammo begin his college coaching career with success at every level, including the SEC. Being on staff for Kentucky and Georgia’s most recent runs to the College World Series has been impressive, and I’m excited for him to bring that success and partner with Karl Nonemaker to create a winning offense and develop the ever-essential catching position.

“Nick’s track record of success and current SEC experience makes him the best fit in the country,” Thompson added. “For me personally, I’m excited to reunite with a former student-athlete, and I believe our players and program are going to be very excited to have Ammo join the Auburn Family.”

Before his stints in the SEC, Ammirati made stops and served in a capacity as a hitting coach at Southern Miss (2021), Hinds Community College (2017-20), Northwestern State (2015-16) and NJIT (2014). During his time in Hattiesburg, the Golden Eagles posted a 40-21 record, ranked top 20 in the country in home runs and played for a regional title.



Prior to his coaching career, Ammirati played collegiately at Seton Hall (2010), Panola (Texas) College (2011) and Mississippi State (2012-13), where he served as the primary catcher for the team that finished runner-up at the 2013 College World Series. He played professionally in the Seattle Mariners organization for parts of two seasons in 2013-14.

Originally from Staten Island, New York, Ammirati earned his bachelor’s degree in public relations from Mississippi State (2013) and master’s degree in health and human performance from Northwestern State (2016). He and his wife, Caroline, have one son, Banks.