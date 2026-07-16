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Auburn insider and outsider notes, film re-watch of USF's key loss: Pink's Show

Cole Pinkston
Cole Pinkston@ColePinkston
6h
NCAA Football: South Florida at Memphis
Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) runs with the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

In the world of Auburn media and content, I hope this film study is something unique. The goal is to create a dialogue based on football IQ learned from spending time in the coaching world–how an opposing coach may look at Auburn’s game film. Also, a coach’s perspective on the happenings around Auburn.

Also, I don’t only want to review plays and break them down–I also want to talk philosophy, choices, and take on growing narratives with a head-on approach. I tend to spend plenty of time on the offensive line as well.

This week, I talked through some of the nuances and changes with recruiting and running a program in the SEC. Particularly, I discussed the next step, or hurdle, for Alex Golesh at Auburn–one the previous three coaches struggled with. For the back half of the show, I broke down USF’s loss to Memphis, how it happened, and what it meant. Enjoy.

WATCH – PINK’S SHOW: Insider and outsider notes, film re-watch of USF’s key loss …

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