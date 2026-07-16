Auburn insider and outsider notes, film re-watch of USF's key loss: Pink's Show

In the world of Auburn media and content, I hope this film study is something unique. The goal is to create a dialogue based on football IQ learned from spending time in the coaching world–how an opposing coach may look at Auburn’s game film. Also, a coach’s perspective on the happenings around Auburn.

Also, I don’t only want to review plays and break them down–I also want to talk philosophy, choices, and take on growing narratives with a head-on approach. I tend to spend plenty of time on the offensive line as well.

This week, I talked through some of the nuances and changes with recruiting and running a program in the SEC. Particularly, I discussed the next step, or hurdle, for Alex Golesh at Auburn–one the previous three coaches struggled with. For the back half of the show, I broke down USF’s loss to Memphis, how it happened, and what it meant. Enjoy.