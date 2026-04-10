Auburn junior guard Abdul Bashir enters the transfer portal

Abdul Bashir’s time at Auburn appears to be over after just one season.

The JUCO transfer entered the transfer portal after a year in which he never fully got a chance to settle in. Bashir arrived on campus dealing with a back injury, and it took time before he was able to get back on the floor and work into the rotation.

When healthy, Bashir came to Auburn with a reputation as one of the top shooters in the junior college ranks. He was an On3 Industry four-star prospect and the No. 1 JUCO player in the country, giving the Tigers what looked like a potential instant-impact perimeter weapon.

Instead, the season never really got going.

Bashir appeared in just six games, all during non-conference play, and never saw the floor again after Auburn’s Nov. 25 matchup against Michigan. In those limited opportunities, he went 2-of-13 from three-point range.

The timing and the injury made it difficult for him to ever find a rhythm. By the time Auburn got into SEC play, the Tigers had settled into other guard and wing combinations and Bashir never carved out a consistent role.

Now, Bashir heads back into the portal looking for a fresh start and a chance to return to the form that made him one of the most sought-after JUCO prospects in the country.

Bashir joins Kaden Magwood and Filip Jovic as first-year players entering the portal.

As noted in previous intel pieces, Bashir was going to essentially be processed out, as Auburn needed to upgrade at the guard positions and Bashir needed a fresh start elsewhere.