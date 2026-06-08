Auburn lands first portal commitment from in-state RHP

AUBURN | Auburn has added its first piece from the transfer portal as it works to build a championship team for 2027.

Former South Alabama pitcher Zach Stevens has committed to Auburn. The right-handed was 7-1 with a 2.53 ERA and two saves in 19 appearances last season including one start. He struck out 47 and walked 21 in 93.2 innings.

The Millbrook, Ala., native will be a senior with one year of eligibility remaining. He has 37 career appearances. Stevens officially visited Auburn last week.

The Tigers finished their season 42-22 after a Super Regional loss to Ole Miss last weekend. AU is looking to add a small portal class with the need for a couple of right-handed bats and a few pitchers to strengthen the bullpen.