Auburn lands Troy double-double machine Thomas Dowd from portal

Auburn has landed one of its key transfer portal targets with Troy forward Thomas Dowd planning to sign with the Tigers after three seasons in the Sun Belt.

“It’s a weight off my shoulders. It’s been a long process,” Dowd told AuburnSports. “I went on the visits that I wanted to go on and Auburn felt like home.”

Dowd visited Texas Tech and Vanderbilt previously. He also strongly considered Tennessee.

DOWD VISITED AUBURN OVER THE WEEKEND AND TALKED ABOUT HIS VISIT WITH AUBURNSPORTS

The 6-foot-8 first-team All-Sun Belt selection gives Auburn an experienced frontcourt addition who projects as a power forward in the Tigers’ system.

“It was a hard decision,” Dowd said. “A lot of prayer and at the end of the day, it felt like Auburn was right. (Steven Pearl) called me and said, ‘so are you coming?’ I was like, ‘let’s do it!’ They started cheering and that got me pumped up. When I tell a coach I’m coming and he’s excited as I am, it’s awesome. It was a great process.”

A Dothan, Alabama native, Dowd brings steady year-over-year production. He took a major leap as a junior this past season, averaging 14.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while logging 36 minutes per contest for Troy.

He also continued to improve at the foul line, raising his free-throw percentage from 64.3 percent as a freshman to 73.0 percent as a sophomore and 80.0 percent this past season.

Dowd racked up 17 double-doubles last season.

Across three seasons at Troy, Dowd averaged 10.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 74.8 percent from the free-throw line. His growth as a rebounder stands out most, culminating in double-digit boards per game last season, which should help Auburn replace lost frontcourt production.

Dowd’s fit at the 4, or even 3, gives Auburn another versatile frontcourt piece with size, rebounding and developing rim protection.

“I can bring a lot to the table when it comes to winning. I’m pumped to put my head down and go to work,” Dowd said.

With Sebastian Williams-Adams reversing course and entering the transfer portal, Dowd’s addition is even more important.

Just as importantly, Auburn adds an in-state player with proven college experience and a strong upward trajectory after starring in the Sun Belt.