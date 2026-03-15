Auburn misses Big Dance for first time in five seasons

Auburn missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2020–21 season and only the second time since 2018, excluding the COVID-affected 2020 tournament.

The Tigers entered Selection Sunday at 17–16 overall and 7–11 in SEC play, carrying a NET ranking of 38 and the No. 3 strength of schedule in the nation. The Tigers played 17 Quad 1 games, the second-most in college basketball, making their resume one of the most battle-tested among teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Still, no team with 16 losses has made the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid.

The Tigers will now wait on the NIT selection process, where the Tigers would presumably be a strong candidate for a No. 1 seed and the opportunity to host postseason games.

The Tigers had opportunities to avoid the bubble entirely.

Losses to Ole Miss and Mississippi State late in the season left the Tigers in a precarious position heading into the SEC Tournament. There were other close calls in conference play, like losing in overtime at Georgia, along with losing double-digit leads against Texas A&M and Alabama at home. All tournament teams, sure, but games Auburn was in position to win.

Since Jan. 31, Auburn is just 3-9, with only one win over an NCAA Tournament team during that stretch, Kentucky. Six of those nine losses came against tournament teams, but the late-season slide still underscored a simple reality: Auburn has not been playing good basketball.

Despite the 17 Quad I games and nation-leading 12 Quad I-A games, the Tigers went just 4-13 in high-level games. That poor winning percentage, even against elite teams, hurt Auburn’s resume.

Because of those missed opportunities, Auburn would have had little room to complain no matter the selection committee’s decision. At the same time, the committee’s task is to evaluate the entire body of work and determine which bubble teams are most deserving. When viewed through that lens, Auburn’s profile did compare favorably to many of its competitors.

Auburn’s resume was strengthened by several high-level wins.

The Tigers defeated Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas and NC State at home, along with a neutral-site win over No. 17 St. John’s. Their biggest result came on the road with a 76–67 victory over No. 4 Florida in Gainesville, one of the best wins recorded by any team this season.

Compared to other bubble teams such as Texas, New Mexico, San Diego State, Oklahoma, Missouri and Miami (OH), Auburn holds a higher NET ranking than most and owns more wins over projected NCAA Tournament teams, including multiple Top-25 victories.

The Tigers stacked up well across most advanced evaluation metrics, ranking ahead of most bubble teams in categories such as NET, KenPom, BPI, KPI, Strength of Record and Wins Above Bubble. Auburn also challenged itself with a far tougher schedule than all of its competitors, playing just three non-conference games against teams ranked 250th or worse in KenPom while many bubble teams scheduled far more.

Combined with matchups against conference champions Florida, St. John’s, Michigan and Arizona, Auburn’s resume reflected an aggressive schedule.

In the end, Auburn’s elite strength of schedule and numerous quality wins could not overcome the sheer number of losses and a very poor finish to the season.