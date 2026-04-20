Auburn NFL Draft class flashback: 2021 and 2022

In three days, several former Auburn players will hope to hear their name called in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It’s the phone call of a lifetime, signaling the culmination of effort it takes to reach that moment, yet beginning a new chapter. Six former Tigers accepted an invite to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year. Even more participated in Auburn’s Pro Day in March to further their chances of getting drafted.

As the draft draws closer, here’s a look back at the previous decade of Auburn draft classes. Who was drafted? How did their NFL careers pan out?

Let’s take a look back at the 2021 and 2022 Auburn draft classes.

RELATED: NFL Draft class flashback: 2020

2021 Draft Class

ANTHONY SCHWARTZ, WR

Round 3, Overall Pick 91 (Browns)

Schwartz spent three seasons with Auburn before forgoing his final season of eligibility and entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was the first Auburn player off the board that year, going in the third round to the Cleveland Browns. With Cleveland, Schwartz caught 14 receptions for 186 yards receiving and one touchdown in two seasons before the Browns waived him ahead of the 2023 season.

He spent time with the Dolphins’ practice squad in 2024, but has not appeared in an NFL game since his time in Cleveland.

JAMIEN SHERWOOD, LB

Round 5, Overall Pick 146 (Jets)

The Jets took Sherwood in the fifth round of the 2021 draft, with the pick panning out for both.

Sherwood’s spent his entire career with the Jets, signing a three-year, $45 million extension in 2025. With New York, he’s started 39 games and made 73 appearances through five seasons. He’s tallied 389 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Over the last two seasons, Sherwood’s collected more than 150 tackles in each.

K.J. BRITT, LB

Round 5, Overall Pick 176 (Buccaneers)

Britt played four seasons at Auburn, with a hand injury cutting his senior season short. However, Tampa Bay took Britt in the fifth round, where he later made 15 starts and appeared in 59 games throughout the duration of his four-year rookie contract.

He signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins for the 2025 season, and recently signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the New England Patriots for the 2026 season.

In five NFL seasons, Britt’s tallied 161 tackles, four tackles for loss and half a sack.

SETH WILLIAMS, WR

Round 6, Overall Pick 219 (Broncos)

Williams hauled in 132 receptions for over 2,000 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns over his Auburn career and the Broncos selected him in the sixth round.

He made one reception in his rookie season, but has since bounced around various practice squads like the Jaguars, Cowboys and Raiders.

Williams is currently in the United Football League, where he plays for the D.C. Defenders.

2022 Draft Class

ROGER McCREARY, CB

Round 2, Overall Pick 35 (Titans)

Only one Auburn player was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft — cornerback Roger McCreary. The Titans picked McCreary with their second round selection following a four-year career with Auburn.

McCreary spent three full seasons with the Titans before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2025. Following last season, McCreary signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

In four NFL seasons, McCreary has 38 starts and 61 career appearances, tallying 257 career tackles, three interceptions and four sacks.