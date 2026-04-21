Auburn NFL Draft class flashback: 2023

In two days, several former Auburn players will hope to hear their name called in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It’s the phone call of a lifetime, signaling the culmination of effort it takes to reach that moment, yet beginning a new chapter. Six former Tigers accepted an invite to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year. Even more participated in Auburn’s Pro Day in March to further their chances of getting drafted.

As the draft draws closer, here’s a look back at the previous decade of Auburn draft classes. Who was drafted? How did their NFL careers pan out?

Let’s take a look back at the 2023 Auburn draft class.

RELATED: NFL Draft class flashback: 2021 and 2022

DERICK HALL, OLB

Round 2, Overall Pick 37 (Seahawks)

Hall turned in quite the decorated four-year career with Auburn, recording 147 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks as a two-year starter off the edge. The Seahawks selected him in the second round of the draft.

Since arriving in Seattle, Hall’s appeared in 48 games and made 17 starts. He’s recorded 105 career tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 10 sacks through three full seasons.

This past fall, Hall had two sacks and forced a fumble in Seattle’s Super Bowl LX victory over New England.

TANK BIGSBY, RB

Round 3, Overall Pick 88 (Jaguars)

Bigbsy earned several starts as a true freshman with Auburn before taking over the role as the Tigers’ No. 1 running back in 2022 and 2023. He finished his career with over 2,900 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns, leading to a third-round selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While with the Jaguars, he spent his time mostly in a backup role. He still found 223 carries for 910 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.

In September of 2025, Bigsby was traded from Jacksonville to Philadelphia, where he carried the ball 58 times for 344 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.

COLBY WOODEN, DL

Round 4, Overall Pick 116 (Packers)

Wooden spent all four years of his college career with Auburn, recording 152 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks across the board. The Packers selected him in the fourth round, where he spent three full seasons before being traded to Indianapolis last month.

From 2023-2025, Wooden appeared in 47 games. His career season was in 2025, where he made 16 starts and tallied 50 tackles and six tackles for loss, all career highs. Throughout his three years in Green Bay, he recorded 87 tackles, nine tackles for loss and half a sack.

OWEN PAPPOE, LB

Round 5, Overall Pick 168 (Cardinals)

Pappoe started every game he played in throughout his four-year career with Auburn, finishing with 41 starts. With 256 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks to his name, Arizona selected him in the fifth round.

His starting role did not carry over to the NFL, but Pappoe is productive off the bench for the Cardinals. He’s appeared in 49 games across three seasons and made 66 career tackles.

ANDERS CARLSON, K

Round 6, Overall Pick 207 (Packers)

Following a five-year career with Auburn, Green Bay selected Carlson with its sixth-round pick to be its placekicker.

It was a rough rookie season for Carlson, who missed six field goals and five extra points. Carlson was released by the Packers before the 2024 season, where he remained a free agent until the 49ers picked him up in mid-October.

He went 5-for-5 on field goal attempts and 3-for-4 on extra point attempts with San Francisco before being released in early November.

From there, he spent a brief time with the New York Jets before his release last summer. Carlson recently returned to Alabama, signing with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL last week.