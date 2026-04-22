Auburn NFL Draft class flashback: 2024

In just one day, several former Auburn players will hope to hear their name called in the 2026 NFL Draft, as round one gets underway Thursday night.

It’s the phone call of a lifetime, signaling the culmination of effort it takes to reach that moment, yet beginning a new chapter. Six former Tigers accepted an invite to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year. Even more participated in Auburn’s Pro Day in March to further their chances of getting drafted.

As the draft draws closer, here’s a look back at the previous decade of Auburn draft classes. Who was drafted? How did their NFL careers pan out?

Let’s take a look back at the 2024 Auburn draft class, which saw five players drafted.

RELATED: NFL Draft Class Flashback: 2023

NEHEMIAH PRITCHETT, CB

Round 5, Overall Pick 136 (Seahawks)

Pritchett spent five seasons with Auburn, solidifying himself a starting role in his final three years on the Plains. He finished his collegiate career with 115 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions.

Seattle selected Pritchett in the fifth round, as he became the Tigers’ first player off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In two seasons with Seattle, he’s appeared in 27 games with one start as a rookie in 2024. He saw an increased role on special teams this past season, with 56% of his snaps taken with the unit.

JAYLIN SIMPSON, S

Round 5, Overall Pick 164 (Colts)

Simpson bounced around between cornerback and safety with Auburn, finishing his college career out as the Tigers’ starting safety. He was a fifth round selection by the Indianapolis Colts, who then moved him back to cornerback.

However, Simpson did not make the final roster and was cut in August 2024. From there, he bounced between practice squads of the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers. He made his NFL debut with the Packers in 2025, and is currently in the middle of his two-year, $2 million contract with Green Bay.

D.J. JAMES, CB

Round 6, Overall Pick 192 (Seahawks)

James spent two seasons with Auburn, transferring in from Oregon ahead of the 2022 season. Over his two years on the Plains, he made 22 starts at cornerback and the Seahawks selected him with their sixth-round pick.

He never made the final roster with the Seahawks, later signing with the New England Patriots’ practice squad. James made one NFL game appearance with the Patriots in 2025, but soon was waived.

From there, he spent some time in the UFL with the Dallas Renegades before being released before the season started.

JUSTIN ROGERS, DT

Round 7, Overall Pick 244 (Cowboys)

Rogers transferred from Kentucky to Auburn for the 2023 season, his lone season with the Tigers. He started eight games, recording 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Dallas drafted Rogers in the seventh round, later waiving him before the 2024 season.

From there, Rogers spent time on practice squads with the Bengals, Seahawks and Eagles. He’s not made an appearance in an NFL game.

MARCUS HARRIS, DT

Round 7, Overall Pick 247 (Texans)

Harris was a three-year starter for Auburn along the defensive line, recording 97 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in three seasons. Houston selected him in the seventh round, later being released in 2024.

He then spent time with the Patriots, Bills and Chiefs. Harris is currently on a one-year, $885K contract with the Chiefs as a reserve.