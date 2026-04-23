Auburn NFL Draft class flashback: 2025

In less than 12 hours the 2026 NFL Draft gets underway with the first round. Several former Tigers hope to hear their names called in the coming days.

It’s the phone call of a lifetime, signaling the culmination of effort it takes to reach that moment, yet beginning a new chapter. Six former Tigers accepted an invite to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year. Even more participated in Auburn’s Pro Day in March to further their chances of getting drafted.

As the draft draws closer, here’s a look back at the previous decade of Auburn draft classes. Who was drafted? How did their NFL careers pan out?

Let’s take a look back at the 2025 Auburn draft class, which featured three players drafted.

JARQUEZ HUNTER, RB

Round 4, Overall Pick 117 (Rams)

Hunter put together one of the best careers of an Auburn running back, sitting fourth all-time with 3,371 yards rushing. His final season on the Plains, Hunter rushed for over 1,200 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per carry.

It led to a fourth-round selection by the Los Angeles Rams.

As a rookie, Hunter made the team, but saw limited action. He only appeared on the field in five games, with all 22 snaps taken on special teams.

KeANDRE LAMBERT-SMITH, WR

Round 4, Overall Pick 158 (Chargers)

Lambert-Smith spent one season with Auburn after transferring in from Penn State. He nearly became Auburn’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 1999, falling short with 981 yards receiving in his lone season.

The Chargers picked up in the fourth round, and as a rookie, he appeared in 10 games. Lambert-Smith made two starts and finished his first NFL season with five receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.

JALEN McLEOD, OLB

Round 5, Overall Pick 194 (Jaguars)

McLeod transferred to Auburn from Appalachian State ahead of his junior season, spending the final two years of his college career with the Tigers. with Auburn, he made 23 starts in 24 appearances, tallying 105 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

The Jaguars selected McLeod in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s not yet made an appearance in an NFL game.