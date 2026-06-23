Auburn officially adds Lithuanian wing Mantas Rubštavičius

The Tigers officially have added a big piece to their 2026-27 personnel puzzle in European wing Mantas Rubštavičius.

The 6-foot-6 wing from Lithuania has been cleared to begin his American collegiate career at Auburn. He committed to Auburn last month, but now has gained NCAA eligibility.

He is expected to play small forward for second-year head coach Steven Pearl and should provide scoring punch from a variety of methods. In four full seasons overseas, Rubstavicius shot 58 percent from two-point range, 34 percent from three-point range and 81 percent at the free-throw line.

He is 24 years old.

Rubstavicius’ best season came during the 2023-24 campaign with 7bet-Lietkabelis in the EuroCup. That’s the second-tier league in Europe. That year, Rubstavicius averaged 12.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Though he wasn’t selected in the 2024 NBA Draft, Rubstavicius spent that summer with the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Summer League team.

The Lithuanian spent last season with BC Zalgiris in the EuroLeague, which is the top division of European basketball. He worked most as a reserve and shot 44 percent from long range.

Rubstavicius joins fellow European addition Narcisse Ngoy, collegiate transfers Thomas Dowd, Adam Olsen, Owen Freeman, George Kimble III and Bukky Oboye, along with freshman Caleb Williams on Auburn’s new-look roster.