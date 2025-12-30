Auburn officially signs Rivals300 WR Brady Marchese

One more late addition to Auburn’s recruiting class is official. Auburn signed four-star wide receiver Brady Marchese, the program announced Tuesday. He initially signed with Michigan before being granted a release following the firing of Sherrone Moore.

THE MARCHESE FILE

Position: Wide receiver

Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Hometown (HS): Cartersville, Ga. (Cartersville)

On3 Industry Ranking: (92.19) No. 166 overall, No. 27 wide receiver and No. 18 in the state of Georgia.

Chose Auburn over: Michigan and Georgia

Time of enrollment: January

Notable: Marchese initially committed to Georgia before flipping to Michigan during the early signing period and inked with the Wolverines. When Michigan fired Moore, Marchese requested a release from the program. Auburn then swooped in and signed the wideout from Georgia, similar to how it did with offensive lineman Bear McWhorter, another former Michigan signee that signed with Auburn.

Quote: “Coach Golesh and Coach Burns recruited me very hard when they were at USF and we had a solid relationship,” Marchese told Rivals. “I have talked with Coach Golesh and Coach Burns a lot throughout the recruiting process. I felt like they 100% wanted me and made me a priority.”

PINK’S ANALYSIS

Marchese runs with a forward lean and shows great start-and-stop burst. This looks to be better than his long speed for now, but he’s been clocked at over 22 miles per hour on GPS. So, the long speed is certainly there. Marchese isn’t elite after the catch. He’s more apt to get open before the catch, which makes him a good fit for Auburn’s spacing offense.

Marchese is tough to get hands on at the line of scrimmage. If pressed, he knows how to get off of it. For one, he’s tough and does not allow defenders to jam him. For two, he’s quick and understands how to release. Marchese has good hands at the point of contact and good feet that help with his burst.

Most notably, Marchese plays with a nasty attitude. He often puts defenders on their backs in blocking one-on-one. He has no problem lowering his shoulder and getting extra yardage by running through contact–he has a throwback mindset. Marchese fits a physical style of offense and can be an asset in spring big runs, which is an important quality of an Alex Golesh offense.