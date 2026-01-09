Auburn OL Tyler Johnson enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Auburn offensive lineman Tyler Johnson is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons with the Tigers.

Johnson signed with Auburn after flipping his commitment from Texas Tech late. He was a three-star prospect out of high school. Over three seasons, Johnson spent time at left tackle, right tackle and special teams.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR AUBURN

While with Auburn, Johnson appeared in plenty of games, but mostly with the PAT and field goal unit. His most productive season was in 2024, where he split time with Percy Lewis at left tackle. In 2025, Johnson logged just seven snaps on offense, appearing at right tackle in the game against Ball State.

Auburn is now down another tackle, but bringing in multiple tackles from the portal. Michigan State transfer Stanton Ramil projects as the left tackle, while James Madison transfer Joseph Simmons projects as the right tackle.

Departure impact: Minimal

GOLESH ON THE TRANSFER PORTAL, ROSTER RETENTION

Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, who arrived on campus Nov. 30, spoke in his introductory press conference Dec. 1 on the transfer portal and roster retention.

“I think the one thing that doesn’t change is this: You have to be able to identify the immediate roster and figure out really, really quickly who fits,” Golesh said. “And by fits, I don’t mean offensively, defensively or special teams, but truly, who wants to be there. Who’s at least got a chance to buy into what you’re doing, understanding that when you come into a situation where the success wasn’t flowing, change has to be made.”

He also touched on the resources available to Auburn in order to recruit and retain talent.

“The investment that has been made from the administration to go and attack every single part of the recruiting is phenomenal,” said Golesh. “Nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve got every resource known to man right here to be able to go attract, recruit, retain and develop the best talent there is in the entire country.”