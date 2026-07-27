Auburn opens SEC play at Texas A&M, closes regular season against Alabama

Auburn now knows the road it will take through SEC play during the 2026-27 men’s basketball season. The conference released its schedule on Monday, with the Tigers opening league play on Jan. 2 at Texas A&M before closing the regular season at Neville Arena against rival Alabama on March 6. The SEC Tournament is set for March 10-14 in Nashville.

The Tigers will be tested early. After opening at Texas A&M, Auburn returns home for games against Tennessee and Georgia before traveling to Texas, giving Auburn four straight conference games against teams that reached last season’s NCAA Tournament. January also includes home matchups with Ole Miss and Mississippi State, plus road trips to Vanderbilt, LSU and Alabama.

February features another challenging stretch with home games against Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri and LSU, while Auburn will travel to South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky and Ole Miss before wrapping up the regular season against Alabama. Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.

Auburn will have home Saturday games against Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Missouri and Alabama.

The schedule looks fairly balanced overall, though the opening stretch stands out. Auburn begins SEC play with four straight NCAA Tournament teams, providing an immediate test for a new-look roster. The Tigers will have a solid non-conference schedule to help prepare, but those first four league games should give Auburn’s newcomers a quick introduction to the grind of SEC basketball.

Jan. 2 – at Texas A&M

Jan. 5 or 6 – Tennessee

Jan. 9 – Georgia

Jan. 12 or 13 – at Texas

Jan. 16 – Ole Miss

Jan. 19 or 20 – at Vanderbilt

Jan. 23 – at LSU

Jan. 26 or 27 – Mississippi State

Jan. 30 – at Alabama

Feb. 6 – Oklahoma

Feb. 9 or 10 – Florida

Feb. 13 – at South Carolina

Feb. 16 or 17 – at Arkansas

Feb. 20 – Missouri

Feb. 23 or 24 – LSU

Feb. 27 – at Kentucky

March 2 or 3 – at Ole Miss

March 6 – Alabama