Auburn opens SEC play with road sweep at Missouri

Opening weekend in the SEC couldn’t have gone much better for No. 5 Auburn.

The visiting Tigers finished off a series sweep over Missouri with a doubleheader sweep at Taylor Stadium, winning 4-3 in 10 innings Saturday afternoon and 9–1 in the nightcap.

Auburn improves to 17-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference with its 10th consecutive win. It’s AU’s first road sweep to open league play since 2010.

“I know a sweep on the road, how tough that is, how special that is. I thought all six starting pitchers — their three, our three — were exceptional. That big inning was huge for us,” said AU coach Butch Thompson.

After back-to-back pitching battles including a 2-0 win in game one Friday, Auburn finally got its bats going in the seventh inning of Saturday’s nightcap, scoring seven runs on six hits including a majestic three-run home run well over the left field wall by Ethin Bingaman.

Alex Petrovic (4-0) earned the win holding Mizzou to one run on four hits in 7.2 innings. The sophomore right-hander struck out eight and issued three walks on 90 pitches.

In Saturday’s first game, Missouri scored two runs in the eighth to tie Auburn 3-3. They had an opportunity to win it in the ninth but Bub Terrell threw a runner out at third base for the first out, and Ryan Hetzler struck out the next two batters.

An RBI-single by Chase Fralick gave AU the lead in the 10th and Hetzler retired Mizzou in order in the bottom of the inning to earn the win and improve to 3-0 on the season.

Starter Jackson Sanders held Missouri to one run on three hits in 7.0 innings. The sophomore left-hander struck out eight and issued just one walk on 92 pitches.

Drew Whalen started the eighth inning but had to leave with two outs after suffering an apparent arm injury.

“I’d rather lose a game than lose a player, and I think we may have lost one today,” said Thompson.

Bingaman finished 2 of 8 in both games combined with two runs scored and four RBI. Terrell was 1 of 8 with two RBI, Fralick 1 of 9 with one RBI, Brandon McCraine 4 of 9 with one RBI, Cade Belyeu 3 of 5 with two RBI and Mason McCraine 1 of 5 with one RBI. Todd Clay got the start at DH in game two and went 3 of 4 with one RBI.

“We left a lot to be desired offensively,” said Thompson. “I know in the first game today, we had 14 punches. But I think we’ll get better. We’ve got some guys that are really good that are probably not having their best at-bats.

“Belyeu got a couple of hits. Him and Clay absolutely helped the ball club today. So its good to see a couple of veterans step back in there and help us when we needed to get a couple of guys off the field.”

Auburn hosts No. 4 Georgia Tech Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+. The Tigers return to SEC play next weekend with a three-game series against No. 2 Texas at Plainsman Park.