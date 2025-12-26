Auburn OT Xavier Chaplin to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Auburn starting left tackle Xavier Chaplin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2, he announced on his social media.

Chaplin started every game for Auburn at left tackle in 2025 after transferring from Virginia Tech after the 2024 season. He played in 12 games and logged 823 snaps for the Tigers in 2025. Chaplin was highly regarded as a pro tackle prospect during the offseason transition from Virginia Tech to Auburn. Chaplin will now look elsewhere to play his final season of college football.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR AUBURN

Chaplin was the starter, and was thought to be the returning starter at left tackle. While Chaplin had issues with penalties, he had plenty of good moments for Auburn in 2025. Chaplin posted a 71.1 pass protection grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He posted an 86.6 grade in Auburn’s close loss to Vanderbilt.

Chaplin took a step forward when Derrick Nix took over as offensive coordinator, posting better overall grades and having less penalties. Can Auburn replace Chaplin? Sure. Does the margin for error shrink once again? Yes. This, for now, is a big loss as he was the mainstay at left tackle.

Departure impact: Major

GOLESH ON THE TRANSFER PORTAL, ROSTER RETENTION

Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, who arrived on campus Nov. 30, spoke in his introductory press conference Dec. 1 on the transfer portal and roster retention.

“I think the one thing that doesn’t change is this: You have to be able to identify the immediate roster and figure out really, really quickly who fits,” Golesh said. “And by fits, I don’t mean offensively, defensively or special teams, but truly, who wants to be there. Who’s at least got a chance to buy into what you’re doing, understanding that when you come into a situation where the success wasn’t flowing, change has to be made.”

He also touched on the resources available to Auburn in order to recruit and retain talent.

“The investment that has been made from the administration to go and attack every single part of the recruiting is phenomenal,” said Golesh. “Nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve got every resource known to man right here to be able to go attract, recruit, retain and develop the best talent there is in the entire country.”