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Auburn refuses to fold, finishes season with NIT championship

by: Caleb Jones1 hour agoCalebJ_Rivals
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INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 05 - Auburn Head Coach Steven Pearl after the NIT Championship game between the (1) Auburn Tigers and the (1) Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN on Sunday, April 5, 2026. Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn refused to quit on its season, even after missing the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers chose to keep playing and captured the school's first NIT title.

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