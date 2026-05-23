Auburn signee Narcisse Ngoy earns French Elite 2 MVP honors

Already recognized as the league’s best defender, leading rebounder (11.8 per game), top shot blocker (2.8 per game), and leader in player efficiency rating (20.6), Auburn 7-foot signee Narcisse Ngoy has now added another trophy to his collection, capping off an exceptional season.

Poitiers center Ngoy (22 years old in July) has been named the Most Valuable Player of France’s Elite 2 league.

Ngoy had three of the top single game rebounding performances this season with a league-high 21 boards, while also having 19 and 16 rebounds in a game, respectively. His season high in blocks in six.

“We’re excited to welcome Narcisse Ngoy to our program. He’s a high-upside young man who brings toughness, physicality, and a team-first mindset to everything he does,” head coach Steven Pearl said when Auburn announced his signing in March. “Narcisse has a strong feel for the game on both ends of the floor. His instincts, ability to catch and finish around the basket, rim protection, and willingness to embrace contact will make him an immediate impact while filling a huge need for our team.”

Ngoy will arrive from Poitiers in France’s Pro B league, where he took a major step forward during the 2025-26 season. In 30 regular-season games, he averaged 10.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.0 assist per game, emerging as one of the more productive rebounders in the league.

“What stands out the most is his commitment to winning,” Pearl said. “He’s not focused on individual numbers—he takes pride in doing the hard, physical work that helps his team succeed. He competes at a high level, processes the game well, and understands how to play within a system.”

Ngoy currently has two years of eligibility remaining, though Auburn could potentially pursue a waiver to secure a third season as well. He’ll join 7-foot Santa Clara transfer Bukky Oboye in the frontcourt, giving the Tigers a pair of legitimate rim protectors and lob threats around the basket next season.

The most encouraging sign for Auburn may be how Ngoy finished the season. Over his final five games, he averaged 13.0 points and 13.0 rebounds, including a 20-point, 14-rebound performance on March 20 and an 11-point, 16-rebound outing in his season finale on March 27. He posted double-digit rebounds in all five of those contests.

French scouting service Scouting Lab said this of Ngoy: “Physical interior presence with legit rim-protection instincts. Uses his length extremely well, alters everything around the basket, and rebounds outside his area. Plays aggressive in the paint and brings consistent energy. Offensive game is primarily around the rim right now, but the defensive upside and physical tools are high-major level.”