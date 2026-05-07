Auburn softball misses NCAA Tournament for first time since 2013

For the first time since 2013, Auburn softball will not play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers finished the year one game under .500, making them ineligible for the NCAA Tournament. Auburn’s season ended Thursday, following a magical run to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Auburn lost 10-9 to 3-seed Florida, ending its season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Ma’Nia Womack opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second, but it took Florida one pitch in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.

Auburn then scored three runs in the third, using AnnaLea Adams’ bases-clearing double to take a 4-1 lead. Once again, Florida answered.

The Gators scored four runs in the bottom of the inning — two of which were unearned. A passed ball allowed a run to score, and a throwing error on the play by Ava Ratliff pushed another run across. It also gave Florida an extra opportunity, which they took advantage of with an RBI single.

Heading into the sixth inning, Auburn trailed Florida 6-5.

Following a leadoff single and a walk to start the sixth, Adams launched a three-run home run for Auburn to give the Tigers their third lead of the game, this time 8-6.

Florida then tied the game two batters into their half of the sixth, with a leadoff single followed by a two-run home run. Two additional runs scored later in the inning, both of which were unearned after a defensive error by Adams. It gave Florida a 10-8 advantage heading into the seventh.

Adams homered in the seventh, her second home run of the game and seventh RBI. However, Auburn’s magic ran out before it could tie the game, and the Tigers fell by one run to Florida.

The Tigers finish the year with a losing record (27-28) for the first time since 2007 and miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.