Auburn softball notebook: Midweek matchups

Auburn softball has the upcoming weekend off, so it played two midweek contests against in-state opponents Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Tigers run ruled South Alabama 11-2 in five innings Tuesday on the road, before defeating Jacksonville State 10-3 Wednesday night from Jane B. Moore.

TUESDAY

South Alabama, W 11-2 (5 innings)

On the road in Mobile, Auburn won the season’s first meeting with South Alabama in five innings. Auburn scored six runs in the first, with Delaney Aumua’s grand slam the big hit in the inning.

Aumua added two more RBI in the second inning, with a two-run double.

SJ Geurin started the game for Auburn, with Malayna Tamborra and Blayne Godfrey each getting an inning of work as well. As a staff, Auburn allowed two earned runs on four hits, striking out one and walking one.

WEDNESDAY

Jacksonville State, W 10-3

Auburn fell behind from the start, with Jacksonville State putting two runs on the board in the top of the first. The Tigers responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame, courtesy McKaela Walker’s RBI double and Ma’Nia Womack’s three-run home run.

Walker hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away.

In the circle, Ella Harrison went the distance for Auburn. Harrison pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on six hits, striking out five and walking two.

Auburn infielder Destiny Rodriguez, who injured her shoulder in the Oklahoma series, is still out indefinitely.

“It’s all speculation,” said co-head coach Chris Malveaux. “I know it’s a few weeks at least, but they’re still going through what that looks like with the (doctors) and all that.”

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

Auburn is on a bye this weekend before returning to action with a couple of non-conference games next week. The Tigers host Florida A&M (Monday, March 23, 5 p.m. CST) and South Alabama (Wednesday, March 25, 6 p.m. CST)