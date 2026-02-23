Auburn softball notebook: Weekend out west

Auburn softball headed out west to participate in the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, Calif., from Thursday through Sunday. The Tigers faced two ranked opponents and went 4-2 on its trip to California, bringing its record to 13-4 this season.

THURSDAY

Game 1 — No. 18 Oregon, W 10-5

Auburn used several timely hits to overpower Oregon to open its weekend. AnnaLea Adams hit a 3-run home run in the first inning, Ma’Nia Womack hit a 3-run home run in the second inning and Adams knocked in three runs with a seventh-inning double. Adams ended the game 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, and six RBIs.

SJ Geurin and Ella Harrison split time in the circle, allowing three earned runs between the two.

Game 2 — No. 9 UCLA, L 23-1 (5 innings)

UCLA demolished Auburn in game two, scoring 18 runs in the second inning and ending things early. Out of the 23 runs UCLA scored, nine of them were unearned. Auburn’s Delaney Aumua was responsible for Auburn’s only run, hitting a solo home run in the top of the fifth.

Harrison started the game in the circle, with Abby Herndon, Malayna Tamborra and Charley Butler making relief appearances.

FRIDAY

BYU, W 10-1 (5 innings)

Auburn’s only game Friday ended early with a run rule victory over BYU. The Tigers scored in every inning they came to the plate, with Ma’Nia Womack and Ava Ratliff recording home runs for Auburn. Womack led the team in RBIs with three.

Meanwhile, Harrison bounced back from the UCLA game with three innings and allowed no earned runs while striking out five. Herndon pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit.

SATURDAY

Game 1 — Washington, L 5-2

Auburn’s comeback bid fell short against Washington, as the Tigers entered the seventh inning trailing 5-0. Two runs crossed in the seventh, both with two outs. Adams, who represented the tying run at the plate, lined out to end the game.

Starting pitcher SJ Geurin gave up all five runs, pitching 4.1 innings before Blayne Godfrey replaced her. Godfrey closed out the fifth and Herndon pitched the sixth and seventh innings, both scoreless.

Game 2 — Cal State Fullerton, W 2-1

Auburn won the pitcher’s duel against Cal State Fullerton, as Ella Harrison went the distance. Harrison pitched a complete game, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four and walking three.

Destiny Rodriguez was responsible for both Auburn runs. Rodriguez singled in a run in the fourth before hitting a solo home run in the sixth.

SUNDAY

California, W 19-5 (5 innings)

Auburn tied the program record for home runs hit in a game Sunday with six. McKaela Walker and Haven Roebuck both hit two runs while Womack and Aumua hit one apiece.

The Tigers scored five runs in the first innings, nine in the third inning and five more in the fourth innings.

Harrison started the game in the circle, with Herndon, Tamborra and Butler making relief appearances.

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

The Tigers return to Jane B. Moore Field this weekend for the Jane B. Moore Memorial, with games against Troy, Virginia Tech and USC Upstate. The schedule is as follows, with all times central:

Thursday: Troy (6 p.m.)

Friday: Troy (4 p.m.), Virginia Tech (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday: Virginia Tech (1:30 p.m.), USC Upstate (4 p.m.)

Sunday: USC Upstate (11:30 a.m.)