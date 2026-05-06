Auburn softball upsets Texas A&M to advance to SEC quarterfinals

Auburn softball just powered its way to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers’ unlikely run continues another day, as they upset 6-seed Texas A&M 11-8 Wednesday. Five different players homered, with Ava Ratliff’s go-ahead 3-run home run in the seventh the difference.

If the Tigers defeat 3-seed Florida in the quarterfinals Thursday, it guarantees a .500 finish or better for Auburn, which is needed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Auburn opened the scoring with a solo home run from McKaela Walker in the first inning. Texas A&M responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame, all of which were unearned.

The Tigers were just getting started.

Auburn reclaimed the lead in the second, using a leadoff home run by Ma’Nia Womack and timely hitting to do so. Kylie Shaw tripled in two runs and scored herself on an Alyssa Hastings RBI single, both with two outs.

Haven Roebuck then hit a two-run home run in the third, her second straight day with a home run. It marked five straight innings with a home run for Auburn, going back to Tuesday’s win over Missouri.

AnnaLea Adams made it 8-3 with a solo home run in the fifth, and Auburn looked to be cruising.

However, Ella Harrison ran into trouble in the fifth and gave up a two-run home run. Charley Butler entered the game in relief, but then struggled in the sixth. Texas A&M tied the game with three runs on Butler in the sixth.

In the seventh, Auburn worked to get baserunners on the corners with two outs. Ratliff then delivered the hit of her career, a three-run home run to centerfield. Quite the time for the third home run of the season for Ratliff.

Harrison reentered the game for Auburn in the bottom of the seventh, and finished the game she started.

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

Auburn now advances to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, where it takes on 3-seed Florida. This will be the fourth meeting this season between the two programs. Florida took two of three from Auburn earlier this season.

First pitch is set for 10 a.m. CST on Thursday, May 7. The game will air on SEC Network.