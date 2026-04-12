Auburn softball weekend notebook: Alabama series
It was another poor showing by the Auburn offense over the weekend.
For the second straight series, the Tigers scored just one run throughout the entirety of the series. Top-ranked Alabama swept Auburn, as the Tigers dropped their 12th straight SEC game.
Throughout the 12-game SEC losing streak, Auburn has been outscored 82-21.
GAME 1: L 1-0
Ella Harrison got the nod to start the series for Auburn, and delivered a complete game. Harrison allowed one run on eight hits and struck out three, but the offense failed to back the effort.
Auburn had six hits in the game, all of which were singles. The Tigers struck out eight times and left eight runners on base.
GAME 2: L 4-0
Auburn’s offense struggled even more in Saturday’s game, recording just one hit — a second-inning single by Kyla Stroud.
Meanwhile, Alabama put four runs on the board off of 10 hits, scoring in the second, third and seventh inning.
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GAME 3: L 9-1 (6 innings)
The Tigers finally scored a run in the series finale, but Alabama poured it on to complete the sweep. Alabama hit three home runs and used a four-run fifth inning to put Auburn away early, ending the game after six innings.
Alyssa Hastings hit her fifth home run of the season for Auburn in the fourth inning, ending the scoreless drought in the series.
UP NEXT FOR AUBURN
Auburn travels to Florida this upcoming weekend for a series with the Gators. The schedule is as follows:
Friday: 5 p.m. CST
Saturday: 2 p.m. CST
Sunday: Noon CST