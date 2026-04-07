Auburn softball weekend notebook: Arkansas series

The SEC slump continued for Auburn over the weekend, as the Tigers concluded their series with Arkansas Monday night.

In three games against Arkansas, Auburn scored just one run and recorded only six hits. Auburn’s now dropped its ninth straight conference game and is 2-10 in SEC play.

Game 1 — L 10-0 (5 innings)

Auburn recorded just two hits in the opener, as Arkansas run ruled the Tigers in five innings in the opener.

The final eight runs scored by the Razorbacks were unearned, as the Tigers committed a couple of timely errors that gave Arkansas additional chances. Arkansas took advantage of those chances and ended Saturday’s game early.

Game 2 — L 4-0

Nothing changed offensively Sunday for Auburn, which once again recorded just two hits.

Meanwhile, Arkansas scored all four runs on home runs, with all four runs charged to starting pitcher SJ Geurin.

Game 3 — L 4-1

Auburn finally got on the scoreboard in the finale, capitalizing on an Arkansas error and taking a 1-0 lead after the first inning. It still only mustered two hits in the game.

On the other hand, Arkansas used the long ball to take game three. The Razorbacks hit three solo home runs in the game, while adding a fourth run on a sacrifice bunt.

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

Things don’t get any easier for Auburn, which hosts No. 1 Alabama for a three-game set beginning Friday night. The schedule for the weekend is as follows, with all times central.

Friday — 6 p.m.

Saturday — Noon

Sunday — 1 p.m.