Auburn softball weekend notebook: Florida series

The drought is over. Auburn softball notched an SEC win over the weekend, ending a 13-game conference losing streak.

And it was a big one.

While the Tigers did drop the series to No. 4 Florida, they managed to snag an upset victory Saturday in shutout fashion.

“This weekend wasn’t all for naught,” said co-head coach Chris Malveaux. “We have to use [Saturday] as something that’s possible the rest of the season. It was the game repaying us after all the hard work. We have to chase that every day and not let one negative thing deter us. If you want it bad enough, nothing is going to stop you. We’ve got to remember that and get back at it.”

GAME 1, L 9-1 (5 innings)

Auburn opened the series by scoring a run in the first inning off an RBI triple by Haven Roebuck. It gave the Tigers a slight edge for several innings, but they couldn’t hold on.

Florida scored four runs in the third, two in the fourth and three more in the fifth inning to run-rule Auburn in the opener.

GAME 2, W 4-0

Ella Harrison turned in her first scoreless outing of SEC play with an absolute gem Saturday. The Rutgers transfer dished out seven strikeouts and pitched a complete game shutout to end Auburn’s 13-game SEC losing streak.

Ma’Nia Womack hit her team-leading 11th home run of the season in the second inning. Ava Ratliff provided insurance in the sixth with a two-run RBI single.

Saturday’s win for Auburn also marked the first time Florida had been shutout at home since the 2024 season.

GAME 3, L 7-1

Florida figured some things out against Harrison in the series finale, tagging the Auburn starter for nine hits and five earned runs in 2.2 innings of work.

Ratliff ended the Gators’ shutout bid in the seventh inning, hitting her first home run since February and just her second of the season.

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

Auburn heads home to Jane B. Moore Field for its final home stand, a three-game series with Ole Miss. The schedule is as follows (all times central).

Friday — 6 p.m.

Saturday — 2 p.m.

Sunday — Noon