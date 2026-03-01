Auburn softball weekend notebook: Jane B. Moore Memorial

Auburn wrapped up its final weekend of non-conference action, as the Tigers competed in the Jane B. Moore Memorial from Thursday through Sunday. In six games, Auburn went 4-2, bringing its overall record to 17-6 with SEC play approaching.

THURSDAY

Troy, W 8-7

Auburn used a trio of two-run home runs over the first two innings to build a 6-1 lead early, with McKaela Walker going deep twice and Ma’Nia Womack also recording a home run. Troy responded with four runs in the third, and Auburn held the Trojans off late to open the weekend with a win.

Ella Harrison started the game for Auburn and struggled with command, issuing four walks before being replaced by Abby Herndon. Herndon pitched three scoreless frames before giving way to SJ Geurin, who pitched the final two innings. Geurin gave up two runs.

FRIDAY

Game 1 — Troy, W 10-4

Auburn played sharper to open Friday, scoring five runs in the second inning and five more in the third to overpower Troy.

“I loved that we were more competitive from the jump,” said co-head coach Chris Malveaux.

Walker hit another home run, this one a grand slam. AnnaLea Adams hit a ball over the fence in the third, but an Auburn player entered the playing field while celebrating around home plate. Instead of it being ruled a home run, an out was called and Adams was credited with a two-RBI triple.

Blayne Godfrey provided 2.1 innings of good work in the circle, giving up one earned run on one hit. Herndon pitched the next three innings before giving way to Malayna Tamborra in the seventh.

Game 2 — Virginia Tech, L 9-5

Auburn led multiple times against No. 11 Virginia Tech in game two, but a five-run sixth inning by the Hokies proved too much. Womack homered to give Auburn an early 2-0 lead before Virginia Tech overtook the Tigers in the fifth. In the bottom of the fifth, Ava Ratliff gave Auburn the lead again with a three-run home run, the first of her career.

Virginia Tech hammered Harrison in the sixth and Auburn never recovered.

SATURDAY

Game 1 — Virginia Tech, L 6-2

Auburn mustered just two runs on three hits in Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech. The Hokies steadily built their lead and Auburn never felt close.

Game 2 — USC Upstate, W 13-5 (5 innings)

The Tigers ended the night early with a run rule victory over USC Upstate, scoring four in the first, three in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth. Seven different players recorded RBIs for Auburn. Womack added another home run, bringing her season total to seven.

Herndon started the game for Auburn, pitching two innings before giving way to Godfrey. Godfrey ran into trouble in the fifth, where Charley Butler recorded the final out to end the game.

SUNDAY

USC Upstate, W 2-1

Harrison struck out 13 batters in a complete game as Auburn wrapped up its weekend with a win. The Tigers’ starting pitcher gave up one earned run on four hits while walking none.

“Ella won that game by herself,” Malveaux said. “Literally, thank goodness for her.”

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

Auburn begins SEC play with a three-game series against Kentucky beginning Friday, March 6. The schedule is as follows (all times central)

Friday, March 6 (6 p.m.)

Saturday, March 7 (2 p.m.)

Sunday, March 8 (1 p.m.)