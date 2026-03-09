Auburn softball weekend notebook: Kentucky series

Auburn softball opened SEC play with a series win against Kentucky over the weekend.

The Tigers dropped the opener Friday before sweeping a Saturday doubleheader against the Wildcats. Here’s a quick rundown as to how it happened.

FRIDAY

Auburn lost 8-3 in the series opener.

Kentucky started hot, tagging Auburn starting pitcher Ella Harrison for five runs in the first inning. The Tigers cut the deficit by capitalizing on a couple of Kentucky errors, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first and one run in the third.

Harrison then settled in for Auburn, which trailed 5-3 entering the seventh inning. Abby Herndon entered the game with one out in the seventh and two runners on. Kentucky then extended its lead with some timely hits and put Auburn away.

SATURDAY

With inclement weather expected for Sunday, Auburn and Kentucky played in a doubleheader Saturday.

Game 1 — W 6-2

SJ Guerin started the game for Auburn, going the distance and pitching a complete game to lead Auburn to its first SEC win of the season. Geurin allowed five hits and two earned runs, walked three batters and struck out three in the process.

Auburn capitalized on two Kentucky errors, scoring three unearned runs in the game. Alyssa Hastings and Kylie Shaw both hit RBI doubles, while McKaela Walker recorded an RBI sac fly.

Game 2 — W 6-5 (13 innings)

It took nearly an additional seven innings for the series to be decided.

Kentucky tied the game in the seventh inning with two solo home runs before Alyssa Hastings won it for Auburn with an RBI double in the bottom of the 13th.

The Tigers used three different pitchers (Harrison, Herndon and Geurin) in the win, with Geurin tossing 4.2 innings of scoreless softball to close things out. Ava Ratliff, Delaney Aumua and AnnaLea Adams recorded RBI doubles, while Ma’Nia Womack hit her eighth home run of the season.

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

Auburn, which jumped to No. 24 in the latest top-25 rankings by Softball America, travels to No. 6 Oklahoma this weekend for a three-game set.

Friday’s game is set for 6:30 p.m., Saturday’s game is at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s series finale starts at noon (all times central).