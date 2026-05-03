Auburn softball weekend notebook: LSU series

Auburn softball reached a new program low in its series with LSU.

In the final three games of the regular season, Auburn was swept, outscored 35-2 and recorded the biggest margin of defeat in program history. With the SEC Tournament upcoming, Auburn is 25-27 and in danger of missing the postseason for the first time in 13 years.

Here’s how the series unfolded.

GAME 1, L 3-0

LSU scored all three runs in the second inning, charging starting pitcher Ella Harrison with two earned runs over three innings of work.

Charley Butler then relieved Harrison, and was Auburn’s most efficient player. Butler pitched three shutout innings where she only allowed one hit.

Despite a productive close to the Ole Miss series, Auburn’s bats went cold in the opener. Auburn recorded just four hits in the loss.

GAME 2, L 25-0 (5 innings)

In the second game of the series, Auburn suffered its largest loss in program history.

LSU scored eight in the first, seven in the third and 10 in the fourth, tallying 25 runs on 24 hits. Despite efforts from five different Auburn pitchers, nothing slowed LSU down.

Meanwhile, Auburn had more fielding errors (4) than hits in the game (3).

GAME 3, L 7-2

Auburn finally scored a run in the series finale, with Ma’Nia Womack hitting a solo home run in the second inning. Womack went 3-for-3 in the game, responsible for three of Auburn’s five hits and both runs. She hit her second solo home run of the game in the seventh inning.

Harrison started the game in the circle for Auburn. She pitched 4.1 innings, allowed six earned runs on 10 hits, walked two and struck out two. Butler pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief.

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

Auburn heads to Lexington, Ky., for the SEC Softball Tournament.

The Tigers are the 14-seed and play 11-seed Missouri in the first round on May 5. First pitch is scheduled for noon CST, with the SEC Network broadcasting the game. Missouri swept Auburn earlier this season in a three-game series.

Should Auburn win its first round game, it would face 6-seed Texas A&M. In order to be eligible for the postseason, Auburn must win three games in the single-elimination tournament.