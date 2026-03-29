Auburn softball weekend notebook: Missouri series

Auburn’s now endured back-to-back sweeps in SEC play after getting swept by Missouri over the weekend.

Missouri outscored AU 15-7 over the three games, as Auburn is now 23-12 overall, 2-6 in SEC play.

GAME 1 — L 3-0

Auburn could not push a run across the board and was limited to just four hits Friday. Ella Harrison pitched all seven innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits, striking out nine and walking none.

GAME 2 — L 6-3

Missouri got an early jump on AU, scoring five runs in the first inning of Saturday’s game. Auburn tried to battle back, including an Alyssa Hastings home run, but couldn’t overcome the early deficit.

SJ Geurin pitched six innings, allowing five runs on six hits, walking one and striking out one.

GAME 3 — L 6-4

Auburn and Missouri exchanged leads four times, but Missouri finished the game with four unanswered runs to complete the sweep.

Auburn took the lead in the first inning off an error before Missouri responded with a two-run home run in the second. Ava Ratliff put AU back in front in the bottom of the frame with a two-run single, before the Tigers tacked on another run in the fourth on a sac fly.

Missouri then scored three runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth to close the game out. Auburn pitched four different pitchers in the loss.

Harrison started the game, while Charley Butler, Abby Herndon and SJ Geurin made relief appearances.

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

Auburn treks to Arkansas for a series this upcoming weekend, beginning Saturday, April 4.

Here’s the schedule (all times central)

Saturday — 4 p.m.

Sunday — 3 p.m.

Monday — 6 p.m.