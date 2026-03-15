Auburn softball weekend notebook: Oklahoma series

Auburn hit the road for the first time in SEC play over the weekend, heading to Norman to face No. 6 Oklahoma. The Tigers were swept by the Sooners, whose powerful offense overwhelmed Auburn.

Oklahoma outscored Auburn 35-12 over three games. Auburn is now 19-10 overall, 2-4 in the SEC.

FRIDAY

Auburn lost 13-5 in six innings to open the series Friday night.

Haven Roebuck put the Tigers on the board first, hitting a 3-run home run in the top of the second. However, the three-run lead was short lived.

Oklahoma put nine runs on the board in the bottom of the second, hitting three home runs in the inning. Auburn worked to chip away at the lead with solo home runs from McKaela Walker and another long ball from Roebuck.

Ultimately, Oklahoma ended things early in the sixth inning, scoring three runs to go up by eight and run rule the Tigers.

SATURDAY

Auburn dropped Saturday’s game 8-5, giving up seven unanswered runs.

Alyssa Hastings gave Auburn an early lead with her two-run home run in the top of the first. Additional home runs by Ma’Nia Womack and AnnaLea Adams grew the lead to 5-1 heading to the bottom of the third.

Oklahoma didn’t flinch — scoring two runs in the third, two more in the fifth and then three in the sixth.

Ella Harrison pitched the entire game for Auburn, tagged with seven earned runs.

SUNDAY

Sunday started competitive, but quickly got out of hand. Oklahoma run ruled Auburn in five innings with a final score of 14-2.

The Sooners struck first with a two-run double in the second, but Auburn responded in the third. Daigle Wilson hit her first career home run, a two-run shot to tie the game.

Oklahoma then retook the lead in the bottom of the third with three runs and put the game away with a nine-run fourth inning.

Between Abby Herndon and Ella Harrison, Auburn issued eight walks in the loss.

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

Auburn plays a pair of midweek contests against some in-state opponents. The Tigers travel to South Alabama for one game Tuesday, beginning at 5 p.m. CST.

One day later, Auburn hosts Jacksonville State Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CST.