Auburn softball weekend notebook: Ole Miss series

Auburn’s offense had its most productive weekend of SEC play over the weekend, tallying 26 runs across three games, but it still managed just one win in the series against Ole Miss.

The Tigers dropped the first two games before winning the finale in run-rule fashion.

GAME 1, L 6-2 (8 innings)

Auburn did not record a hit until the sixth inning, and despite a late comeback, couldn’t get the win in extra innings to open the series.

The Tigers trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning before McKaela Walker tied the game with a two-run home run. It sent the game to extras, where Ole Miss put four runs on the board in the eighth.

Ella Harrison pitched seven innings for Auburn, but was pulled after giving up a leadoff home run in the eighth.

GAME 2, L 13-11

Ole Miss jumped on Auburn’s pitching early and held off a comeback effort to take the series. The Rebels tagged starter SJ Geurin and reliever Charley Butler for nine earned runs within the first three innings.

Although the Tigers trailed the entirety of the game, Auburn did manage to score 11 runs — the most in an SEC game this season. Alyssa Hastings led the charge, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and a career-high seven RBI. It tied the most RBI in a game by an Auburn player since 2019.

AnnaLea Adams also homered in the game, with a two-run blast in the sixth.

GAME 3, W 13-3 (5 innings)

Auburn continued its offensive surge in the finale, using an 11-run fourth inning to run-rule the Rebels.

Eight different Auburn players recorded an RBI in the win, with four Tigers working bases-loaded walks. Hastings continued to stay hot, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and four RBI.

In the circle, Ella Harrison pitched three innings and gave up three earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts. Abby Herndon closed it out with two scoreless frames, allowing one hit and striking out two.

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

Auburn concludes the regular season on the road against LSU this upcoming weekend. The series begins Thursday evening and concludes Saturday. Here’s the schedule for the series (all times central):

Thursday — 6 p.m.

Friday — 6 p.m.

Saturday — 4 p.m.

