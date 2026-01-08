Auburn still awaiting answers after buzzer-beater overturned

Auburn is still searching for answers after Tuesday night’s controversial ending, when a KeShawn Murphy three at the buzzer was waved off after review, head coach Steven Pearl stated on Thursday.

The shot would have given Auburn a 91-90 win, but officials ruled the ball left Murphy’s hand after time expired. Auburn instead fell 90-88.

“The SEC has reiterated the officials had indisputable video evidence to overturn the call,” Pearl said on Thursday. “We see it differently.”

Pearl said he and Auburn officials believe based on the evidence they have reviewed that the overturned call was not justified. Pearl said if the shot had been ruled no good in real time, he would be saying the same thing two days later. Bottom line: Auburn officials believe hard evidence doesn’t exist to overturn the call on the floor.

Pearl arrived late to postgame interviews following the Tigers’ second SEC loss because he and Auburn officials were reviewing film and communicating with the SEC about the decision. At the time, Pearl said he had not received an adequate explanation from the league for why the basket was overturned.

“They just said it was no good and went off the floor,” Pearl said after the loss. “I probably wouldn’t want to talk to me in that moment anyway. I get why they’d run away from me. Just from the angles I saw, it looked like it was off his fingers. But I don’t have all the same angles they have.”

Late into Tuesday night, Auburn officials continued reviewing available angles and still frames, with sources telling AuburnSports on Wednesday that staff and officials at Auburn still believed there was not indisputable evidence to reverse the original call.

That brings us to Thursday. Pearl said that since late Tuesday night, the Tigers’ program still has not been presented hard evidence from the league and has not been given any definitive answers on what officials saw that led to the reversal of what appeared to be a game-winning shot. Pearl said the league has simply said indisputable evidence exists and case closed.

What led to the buzzer-beater situation was an interesting set of events.

Auburn fouled Texas A&M’s Pop Isaacs with 2.6 seconds left. Isaacs missed the first free throw, then intentionally missed the second, but play was stopped with 0.6 remaining because it was unclear whether the ball touched the rim on the miss.

After review, officials awarded Auburn possession with 0.6 seconds left. Elyjah Freeman inbounded to Murphy, who quickly buried a 35-foot three that was initially ruled good and sparked a celebration—before officials overturned the basket.

Aggies’ head coach Bucky McMillan insinuated that the officials overturning the game winner was possibly a make-up call for the inadvertent whistle following the missed free throw.

“I think the officials knew the situation. If it was close, it had to go our way based on what had just transpired the play before.”

Auburn returns to action on Saturday at 5 pm CT to host No. 15 Arkansas.