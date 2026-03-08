Auburn sweeps Winthrop behind dominating pitching

AUBURN | It was another fabulous performance by Auburn’s pitching staff times two.

Six pitchers combined to hold Winthrop to one run total as the 6th-ranked Tigers completed a doubleheader sweep with 6-0 and 8-1 wins Saturday night at Plainsman Park.

Jackson Sanders was the story in game one of the doubleheader throwing 7.0 shutout innings. He earned the win allowing just two hits and one walk with a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Sanders (2-0) needed just 82 pitches, retiring 15 of the final 16 batters he faced.

“He might have the most movement of anybody on our staff and to go 10 strikeouts and (one) walk and fill it up that way, the way he commanded movement was a pretty special outing. That was something to behold,” said AU coach Butch Thompson.

Auburn swept the three-game series out-scoring the Eagles 24-1 to improve to 13-2 on the season. It’s the first time Auburn has held an opponent to one run in a three-game series since Longwood to open the 2018 season.

“We’ve been talking about committing to the strike zone all year,” said Sanders. “This week’s really shown that. We just poured it in there and they got themselves out or we got punches.”

Bub Terrell helped preserve the shutout throwing out a runner at home from left field to end the second inning. Drew Whalen finished off the Eagles allowing just one hit over the final 2.0 innings with one strikeout.

Game two starter Alex Petrovic allowed one run on two hits in 4.0 innings. He only threw 40 pitches, but didn’t return after a two hour and 10 minute rain delay.

Christian Chatterton (2-0) earned the win allowing three hits in 2.2 shutout innings with three strikeout and no walks. Jett Johnston allowed two hits in 1.1 shutout innings and Ryan Hetzler one hit in 1.0 inning.

Mason McCraine was a combined 3 of 8 at the plate including a double and five RBI in game two. Chris Rembert was 4 of 10 with two doubles and two RBI, Eric Guevara 2 of 6 with two RBI, Chase Fralick 3 of 8 with two RBI, Todd Clay 1 of 3 with a double and one RBI and Brandon McCraine 3 of 7.

“I wouldn’t say it was a big day for me. I’d say it was a big day for the team,” said Mason McCraine. “In the meeting after the game, BT talked about how tough our team was and I think that was brought to light today. After the rain delay, we all stayed focused, came together and won the game.”

In his first-career start, freshman Taylor Belza hit a solo home run in game two.

Auburn hosts UAB Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+. The Tigers open SEC play with a three-game series at Missouri beginning Friday at 6 p.m.