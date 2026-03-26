Auburn takes the field for Spring Practice 5: PHOTO GALLERY
The Tigers worked under clear skies and bountiful sunshine Thursday morning.
How did it go?
Energy was everywhere. The head coach, Alex Golesh, was darting around like an over-sugared toddler in search of someone to compliment or disparage — depending on how that player was performing. In short, it was a perfect morning for football.
Do you need proof? Of course you do. Below is a gallery of approximately 20 images from inside the walls of the Woltosz Football Performance Center where the Tigers ply their trade three times per week this time of year …