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Auburn takes the field for Spring Practice 5: PHOTO GALLERY

unnamedby: Jay G. Tate60 minutes agoJayGTate

The Tigers worked under clear skies and bountiful sunshine Thursday morning.

How did it go?

Energy was everywhere. The head coach, Alex Golesh, was darting around like an over-sugared toddler in search of someone to compliment or disparage — depending on how that player was performing. In short, it was a perfect morning for football.

Do you need proof? Of course you do. Below is a gallery of approximately 20 images from inside the walls of the Woltosz Football Performance Center where the Tigers ply their trade three times per week this time of year …

The Head Coach
The Tigers’ new No. 15: Da’ Shawn Womack from Ole Miss
Jake Johnson from UNC
Jack Leyrer (right) from Stanford
Bryson Washington from Baylor
Nykahi Davenport from USF
Nykahi Davenport from USF
Christian Burnette
TJ Hedrick (left) from Ole Miss
Tai Buster
Saint Farrior from App State
Assistant coach Vontrell King-Williams
Vontrell King-Williams talks with Saint Farrior
Dallas Walker
Nate Johnson (right) from Mizzou
Nate Johnson from Mizzou
Da’Shawn Womack from Ole Miss
Jared Smith (right)
Joe Phillips (right)
Jourdin Crawford