Auburn TE Preston Howard intends to enter transfer portal

Auburn tight end Preston Howard intends to enter the transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. The transfer portal officially opened Jan. 2.

Howard transferred to Auburn after spending three years with Maryland. In two seasons following his redshirt year, he recorded 37 receptions for 349 yards receiving and one touchdown. Once he arrived in Auburn, however, his production dropped.

In 12 games this season, Howard caught 10 passes for 84 yards.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR AUBURN

Entering the portal window, the tight end room will undergo a complete makeover. Howard’s departure leaves rising sophomore Ryan Ghea and true freshman Damarcus Broughton as the only two in the room.

However, anticipate Auburn to pursue at least two experienced tight ends through the transfer portal. It’s not surprising to see Howard go, and new tight ends coach Larry Scott is overseeing the remodel of the room.

Departure impact: Minor

GOLESH ON THE TRANSFER PORTAL, ROSTER RETENTION

Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, who arrived on campus Nov. 30, spoke in his introductory press conference Dec. 1 on the transfer portal and roster retention.

“I think the one thing that doesn’t change is this: You have to be able to identify the immediate roster and figure out really, really quickly who fits,” Golesh said. “And by fits, I don’t mean offensively, defensively or special teams, but truly, who wants to be there. Who’s at least got a chance to buy into what you’re doing, understanding that when you come into a situation where the success wasn’t flowing, change has to be made.”

He also touched on the resources available to Auburn in order to recruit and retain talent.

“The investment that has been made from the administration to go and attack every single part of the recruiting is phenomenal,” said Golesh. “Nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve got every resource known to man right here to be able to go attract, recruit, retain and develop the best talent there is in the entire country.”