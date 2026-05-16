Auburn the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament

AUBURN | No. 4 Auburn will be the No. 6 seed in the 2026 SEC Tournament, which begins Tuesday in Hoover, Ala. The Tigers finished the regular season 36-18 overall and 17-13 in the SEC.

Auburn hasn’t won the SEC Tournament since 1998. The highest finish since was third in 2003. Below is a look at the full tournament schedule that will be played at the Hoover Met.

FIRST ROUND (Tuesday, May 19)

Game 1: No. 16 Missouri vs. No. 9 Ole Miss, 9:30 A.M. CT

Game 2: No. 13 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt , 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Tennessee, 4:30

Game 4: No. 14 LSU vs. No. 11 Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

SECOND ROUND (Wednesday, May 20)

Game 5: Winner G1 vs. No. 8 Mississippi State, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6: Winner G2 vs. No. 5 Florida, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Winner G3 vs. No. 7 Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner G4 vs. No. 6 Auburn, 8 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS (Thursday, May 21)

Game 9: Winner G5 vs. No. 1 Georgia, 3 p.m.

Game 10: Winner G6 vs. No. 4 Alabama, 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS (Friday, May 22)

Game 11: Winner G7 vs. No. 2 Texas, 3 p.m.

Game 12: Winner G8 vs. No. 3 Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS (Saturday, May 23)

Game 13: Winner G9 vs. Winner G10, 3 p.m.

Game 14: Winner G11 vs. Winner G12, 7 p.m.

FINALS (Sunday, May 24)

Game 15: Winner G13 vs. Winner G14, 1 p.m.