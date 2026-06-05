Auburn to face Clemson in 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge, per reports

Auburn will face Clemson in the 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge, according to a report from Jon Rothstein.

It will be the first meeting between the two programs since the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Auburn, coming off an SEC regular-season championship, saw its season end with an 84-53 loss to Clemson.

The Tigers from Clemson have won six of the last seven meetings in the series. Auburn’s lone victory during that stretch came in December 2013 at Clemson.

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Auburn defeated NC State 83-73 inside Neville Arena in last season’s SEC/ACC Challenge. The year before, Auburn dropped an 84-78 decision at Duke as both teams eventually advanced to the Final Four. In 2023, Auburn beat Virginia Tech 74-57 at home.

Clemson fell 90-84 at Alabama in last season’s challenge. The year before, the Tigers upset Kentucky 70-66 at home, and in 2023 they knocked off Alabama 85-76 in Tuscaloosa.

The matchup adds another notable game to Steven Pearl and Co.’s growing non-conference schedule, which already includes Wisconsin, Middle Tennessee and a trip to Las Vegas for the Players Era event. The full non-conference schedule is expected to be released later this summer.

Auburn’s known 2026 non-conference schedule:

Nov. 17: vs. West Virginia (Players Era 8, Las Vegas)

Nov. 18: vs. Kansas or UNLV (Players Era 8, Las Vegas)

Nov. 19: vs. TBA (Players Era 8, Las Vegas)

Dec. 15: vs. Middle Tennessee (Rocket City Classic, Huntsville)

Dec. 19: vs. Wisconsin (Nashville)

TBA: Clemson (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Other SEC/ACC matchups in the challenge: