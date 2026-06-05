Auburn to face Clemson in 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge, per reports
Auburn will face Clemson in the 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge, according to a report from Jon Rothstein.
It will be the first meeting between the two programs since the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Auburn, coming off an SEC regular-season championship, saw its season end with an 84-53 loss to Clemson.
The Tigers from Clemson have won six of the last seven meetings in the series. Auburn’s lone victory during that stretch came in December 2013 at Clemson.
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Auburn defeated NC State 83-73 inside Neville Arena in last season’s SEC/ACC Challenge. The year before, Auburn dropped an 84-78 decision at Duke as both teams eventually advanced to the Final Four. In 2023, Auburn beat Virginia Tech 74-57 at home.
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Clemson fell 90-84 at Alabama in last season’s challenge. The year before, the Tigers upset Kentucky 70-66 at home, and in 2023 they knocked off Alabama 85-76 in Tuscaloosa.
The matchup adds another notable game to Steven Pearl and Co.’s growing non-conference schedule, which already includes Wisconsin, Middle Tennessee and a trip to Las Vegas for the Players Era event. The full non-conference schedule is expected to be released later this summer.
Auburn’s known 2026 non-conference schedule:
- Nov. 17: vs. West Virginia (Players Era 8, Las Vegas)
- Nov. 18: vs. Kansas or UNLV (Players Era 8, Las Vegas)
- Nov. 19: vs. TBA (Players Era 8, Las Vegas)
- Dec. 15: vs. Middle Tennessee (Rocket City Classic, Huntsville)
- Dec. 19: vs. Wisconsin (Nashville)
- TBA: Clemson (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Other SEC/ACC matchups in the challenge:
- Arkansas at North Carolina
- Duke at Florida
- Texas at Louisville
- Alabama at Miami
- Kentucky at Virginia
- Vanderbilt at Notre Dame
- Boston College at Georgia
- Wake Forest at LSU
- Pittsburgh at Missouri
- Syracuse at Oklahoma
- Ole Miss at Virginia Tech
- South Carolina at NC State
- Florida State at Tennessee
- Georgia Tech at Mississippi State
- Stanford at Texas A&M