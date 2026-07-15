Auburn to face Florida State in Birmingham exhibition

Auburn has added another notable preseason test.

The Tigers will face Florida State in an exhibition game as part of the Ballin’ in Boutwell event in Birmingham, giving Steven Pearl‘s second Auburn team an early opportunity to face a high-major opponent before the regular season begins.

The game will be played on October 14.

Florida State is coming off an 18-15 season under first-year head coach Luke Loucks. The Seminoles declined an invitation to the NIT after falling short of the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn finished 22-16 last season and capped its year by winning the NIT, providing momentum heading into a season that features an almost entirely rebuilt roster.

The Tigers are also returning to a familiar venue. Auburn participated in the inaugural Ballin’ in Boutwell event last preseason, falling to Oklahoma State 97-95 in overtime in an entertaining exhibition.

Auburn already has non-conference games scheduled against West Virginia, Clemson, Arizona, Wisconsin, Middle Tennessee, and two more Players Era 8 games in Las Vegas following the West Virginia contest.