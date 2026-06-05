Auburn WBB to face Stanford in SEC/ACC Challenge

Auburn women’s basketball will face Stanford in the SEC/ACC Challenge this season.

The game will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026, the leagues and ESPN announced in conjunction Friday. It marks the first time Auburn will host in the challenge since 2023, where it defeated Clemson 83-53.

Meanwhile, this marks the fourth all-time meeting betweenAuburn and Stanford. Stanford’s won all three previous meetings — a matchup in 1996 Elite Eight, a regular-season matchup in 1995 and the 1990 National Championship.

Overall, Auburn is 2-1 in SEC/ACC Challenges. Auburn won its first two games of the challenge, with the win over Clemson in 2023 followed by a road win over Virginia in 2024. Last season, Auburn lost 66-60 in overtime on the road at Syracuse.

Other SEC/ACC matchups in the challenge:

Wednesday, Dec. 2:

Stanford at Auburn

Miami at Florida

Georgia at SMU

LSU at North Carolina

NC State at Ole Miss

Louisville at Texas

Thursday, Dec. 3: