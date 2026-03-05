Auburn WBB upsets Texas A&M in first round of SEC Tournament

Auburn women’s basketball will see another day in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C.

The 15-seed Tigers upset 10-seed Texas A&M 50-49 Wednesday night, the program’s first SEC Tournament victory since 2024. Khady Leye scored the go-ahead late basket with five seconds remaining and Auburn held on for the one point victory.

Admin was so excited that we forgot to post this 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pVrih1bX4B — Auburn Women's Basketball (@AuburnWBB) March 5, 2026

HOW IT HAPPENED

Auburn won the first two quarters, setting the pace and controlling the game from the start. Texas A&M, which averages 66 points per game, struggled to find any offensive rhythm, as Auburn held the Aggies to 36% shooting from the floor.

In the third quarter, Auburn built its lead to as many as seven before Texas A&M started hitting shots with more consistency. The Aggies went on an 18-6 extended run through the start of the fourth quarter, taking their largest lead of five with seven minutes remaining.

Auburn went seven minutes without a field goal to start the fourth quarter. Ja’Mia Harris ended the drought with her game-tying 3-pointer with three minutes remaining. Texas A&M answered with a two-point basket on its end, before Mya Petticord gave Auburn the 46-45 lead with a triple on Auburn’s next possession.

The Tigers extended their lead with a defensive steal by Harris and fast break layup by Kaitlyn Duhon, pushing the score to 48-45 with 1:36 remaining. Texas A&M cut it down to one, then took the lead with 11.3 remaining on a pair of free-throws.

Leye scored the go-ahead basket with 5.2 left on the clock for Auburn, which then held on for the upset.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Leye recorded a double-double in the win, scoring 11 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. She went 4-for-11 from the floor and also led the team in assists with four.

Duhon led the team in scoring with 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting. She was second on the team in rebounds with seven and led the team in blocks with three.

Harrisoum Coulibaly was the third Auburn player in double figures, scoring 11 points and going 4-for-8 from the floor.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

Auburn won the rebounding battle 38-26. Nine of Auburn’s rebounds were offensive rebounds, leading to eight second-chance points.

The Tigers scored 28 points in the paint compared to 16 points in the paint by Texas A&M.

In free-throw shooting, advantage to Auburn. Auburn converted 73% of its free throws, Texas A&M only made 54% of its shots from the charity stripe.

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

Auburn will play 7-seed Ole Miss in the second round of the SEC Tournament Thursday. Tip is set for 5 p.m. CST and the game will air on SEC Network.