Auburn, Wisconsin agree to marquee non-conference game at Bridgestone Arena

Wisconsin and Auburn are set to meet in a neutral-site nonconference game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, per Wisconsin’s On3 site. Sources have confirmed the game with AuburnSports.

It will be just the second meeting in program history and the first since the 2006-07 season, when Wisconsin beat Auburn 77-63 in the South Padre Island Invitational.

The matchup also comes as Auburn continues into Year 2 under Steven Pearl, who took over after Bruce Pearl’s departure. Auburn finished 16-15 in the regular season and enters its final postseason game at 21-16 overall, facing Tulsa in the NIT title game on Sunday night.

Wisconsin finished this past season 24-11 after a first-round upset loss to High Point in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers are already set to host Arizona next season as well during the non-conference slate. The date of that game is to be determined.