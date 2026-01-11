Auburn women's basketball beats Florida for first SEC win

Larry Vickers has his first SEC victory as Auburn’s head coach. The Tigers defeated Florida 60-50 Sunday afternoon, days after the worst lost in program history.

“Mentally, you never know how a team is going to bounce back from a game like Thursday,” Vickers said. “I thought this group did an excellent job. Just kind of we watched it, we talked about it, and then we kind of went on to the next game. I thought that was important for us.”

RAPID RECAP

Auburn won the first, third and fourth quarters.

It made two 3-point shots in the first quarter, tying the Tigers’ season-high for made threes in an SEC game this season. Auburn limited Florida to just eight points on 3-of-13 shooting in the first 10 minutes, while hitting 46% of its own shots.

However, things shifted dramatically in the second quarter. Florida used a 19-0 run that spanned over eight minutes in the second quarter to take its first lead, extending it to as much as eight. Auburn bounced back by trimming the lead to four by halftime, then to one by the start of the fourth quarter.

The Tigers took off in the final 10 minutes, doubling up Florida 22-11 in the quarter to put a stamp on its first SEC win.

KEY PLAYERS

Kaitlyn Duhon put together a well-rounded performance, scoring 14 points, grabbing six rebounds and recording four assists.

Freshman Harrisoum Coulibaly tied Duhon for the team-high in points with 14, while also grabbing three rebounds. Mya Petticord was the third Tiger to reach double figures, scoring 11 points with a team-leading three 3-pointers.

KEY STATS

Auburn won the turnover battle, forcing the Gators into 19 turnovers. It translated to Auburn offense, as the Tigers scored 25 points off of turnovers as opposed to six points off of turnovers from Florida.

As a team, Auburn shot 41% from the field and made converted six 3-point shots, both team-bests in conference play. Auburn’s 13 assists in the win marked the most in an SEC game this season. It’s the first time in conference play the Tigers reached double figures in assists. Duhon and Ja’Mia Harris both had four.

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

Auburn faces Alabama from Neville Arena on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.