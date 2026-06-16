Auburn women's basketball SEC opponents revealed
Auburn women’s basketball has its conference opponents for the upcoming 2026-2027 season, the conference announced Tuesday.
For the 18th consecutive year, SEC teams will play eight home games and eight road games. Each team will play 14 opponents once, while facing on SEC program in a home-and-home. Auburn’s home-and-home opponent this upcoming season will be LSU.
Here are the full matchups:
HOME: Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt
AWAY: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee
The only other known opponent for Auburn this upcoming season is Stanford, which Auburn will host as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 2, 2026.
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This will be the second season for Auburn women’s basketball under head coach Larry Vickers, who coached the Tigers to a 15-17 overall record in his debut season. Auburn went 3-13 in conference play last season, with wins over Florida, No. 21 Alabama, and Missouri.
The Tigers welcome in transfers Sira Thienou (Ole Miss), Phoenix Stotijn (Indiana), Danielle Osho (Miami), Zahara Bishop (Seton Hall), Jessica Peterson (Miami) and Savannah Scott (UCF).